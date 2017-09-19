Jose prompts advisories across NY, NJ; ‘greatest impacts’ to be felt on LI

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The greatest impacts from Hurricane Jose will be felt on Long Island, but the offshore storm has still prompted the National Weather Service to issue several advisories in parts of New York City and New Jersey, warning of dangerous surf and high winds Tuesday and Wednesday.

High winds, coastal flooding, high surf and strong rip currents are among the primary hazards the tri-state area faces because of Hurricane Jose.

Jose's center is expected to remain offshore, but impacts will be felt outside of the forecast's error cone.

The greatest impacts of the storm will be felt across Long Island and southeast Connecticut, but several areas in the tri-state will be impacted Tuesday into Wednesday, according to the weather service.

The following advisories are in place for the area:

Coastal flood advisory in effect in Brooklyn, southern Queens and southern Nassau County through noon Tuesday

Coastal flood warning 6 p.m. Tuesday through noon Wednesday Nassau and Suffolk counties, and Kings and Queens in NYC

Coastal flood warning in effect for coastal areas of New Jersey and Delaware, and areas along Delaware Bay, through 1 a.m. Wednesday

High surf advisory through 6 p.m. Wednesday in Brooklyn, southern Queens and southern Nassau County through noon Tuesday

Tropical storm watch Suffolk County on Long Island, Middlesex, New Haven, and New London Counties in Connecticut.

Tropical storm warning issued south of Long Island, between Montauk Point and Sandy Hook

Tropical Storm & Coastal Flood Watches in effect for parts of the area. Greatest impacts from #Jose Tue night-Wed across LI and SE CT. pic.twitter.com/mN7ewHeQ8C — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) September 18, 2017

A coastal flood warning advises there is a risk of widespread minor to moderate flooding.

Road closures; widespread flooding in low lying areas, such as parking lots, parks, homes and businesses, as well as vehicles parked in vulnerable areas near the waterfront, should be expected.

In high surf areas, rip currents will be dangerous, with surf reaching 5 to 10 feet. Large breaking waves could also result in erosion.

Areas under a tropical storm watch could see sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph, with additional impacts possibly including coastal flooding, heavy rain and high surf