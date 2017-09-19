Harlem woman says her mother’s plaque in NJ cemetery was moved — and she wants it moved back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Susan Southwell says her mom Helen Redmond passed away in 2011.

Southwell visits her mother's grave every Mother's Day and birthday at Mount Holiness Cemetery in Butler, New Jersey.

Southwell says her last visit was horrifying.

"I cry and can't sleep. My mom's plaque is on top of another families' plaque. No one is calling me back to explain what happened," said Southwell fighting back tears.

Southwell says her sister passed away October 2016 of last year and was buried at the family plot back in November.

Ever since, Southwell says her mother's plaque was moved and never put back.

"When you visit your loved one, you want to be at peace. I'm not at peace," said Southwell.

A spokesperson from Mount Holiness Memorial Park tells PIX11 News:

"The owners confirmed that the marker was moved in order to reopen that grave, which is a standard occurrence, and that the marker has now been placed back on the grave."

