Glenn Close on ‘The Wilde Wedding,’ defining love

In "The Wilde Wedding," Glenn Close plays Eve Wilde, a retired movie star, whose fourth wedding brings together her wild and crazy family, including her ex-husband, played by John Malkovich, and Sir Patrick Lewis playing her groom to be.

And if you guessed that all kinds of craziness ensues, then you are soooo right.

Since the theme here is love, we asked Miss Close and her on-screen children Peter Facinelli and Grace Van Patten what love means to them, if there’s such a thing as love at first sight, and more.

“The Wilde Wedding” opens Friday, Sept. 15.