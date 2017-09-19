Diners in NYC face challenges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At the Flagship Diner on Queens Boulevard, you have been able to get breakfast, lunch and dinner and everything in between 24 hours a day, 7 days a week since 1965.

The restaurant in Briarwood, Queens at 86th Avenue has been operated by three guys since the 1990s. The current lease runs through the Fall of 2019.

The original property owner sold the lot and the building last year. The new property owner made an offer that included new space for the diner in a new residential and commercial building.

But negotiations seem to have stalled and now it's a matter for a court to decide.

A representative for the new property owner says there are issues with insurance and building conditions.

The diner says it is following the terms of the lease.

