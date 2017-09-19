City Council speaker among those arrested in DACA protest outside Trump Tower

MANHATTAN — The City Council speaker and at least three congressmen from around the country were arrested Tuesday outside Trump Tower as they joined protesters to demand that Congress protect the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, better known as DACA, organizers said.

They blocked traffic on Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower to “highlight the crisis facing immigrant youth and the need for Congress to act immediately,” according to Make The Road NY.

Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY), Rep. Luis Gutierrez (D-IL) and Rep. Paul Grijalva (D-AZ) were taken into custody during the demonstration, the organization said.

PIX11 News has reached out to the NYPD for additional information.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced two weeks ago that the DREAM Act “is being rescinded” five years after then-President Barack Obama established the policy.

The Obama-era legislation protects from deportation about 800,000 young immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children.