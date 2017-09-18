Woman fatally shot boyfriend while he slept, dismembered him with machete: police

BAYTOWN, Texas — A woman has been charged with the murder of her boyfriend after police say she fatally shot him and then dismembered his body with a machete at their Texas home, KHOU reported.

The gruesome attack took place on Aug. 16, 2017, at the Briarwood Village Apartments in Baytown.

According to a press release from the Baytown Police Department, 30-year-old Cierra Alexis Sutton is charged with the murder of 32-year-old Steven Coleman.

Authorities say the couple got into an argument earlier and when the victim fell asleep, Sutton shot him in the head and then dismembered him with a machete.

Friends of the couple told police Sutton cut the body up because he was too heavy to carry, KHOU reported. His body parts were found in various dumpsters. They also told police Sutton’s 10-year-old daughter was home at the time.

Two days later, Sutton reported the victim missing.

“She acted like she knew nothing about anything. She was trying to call him, hadn’t heard from him. Family members didn’t get a response,” Mikki Rogers, who lives below Sutton and Coleman’s apartment, said to KHOU.

Authorities were then notified on Aug. 22 of a male torso at a landfill. It matched the description of the victim, but the remains have not been positively identified as Coleman, according to KHOU.

Sutton fled to Louisiana, police say, but was later taken into custody on Sept. 14. A court date has not been set.