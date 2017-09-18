Video shows moment buses collide in Queens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLUSHING, Queens — Surveillance video shows the moment a charter bus collided with an MTA bus in Queens Monday, killing at least three people and critically injuring several others.

The crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. at Main Street and Northern Boulevard in Flushing.

A Dahlia charter bus was traveling east on Northern Boulevard, and the MTA bus was headed north on Main Street when the city bus attempted to turn right onto Northern, officials said at a morning news conference.

That’s when the buses collided, sending one into a building that then briefly caught fire.

The Dahlia bus driver, a pedestrian, and a passenger on the MTA bus have died.

Authorities have not said what caused the deadly crash, but speed may have been a factor.

"These buses spun around. That requires an enormous amount of speed,” MTA chairman Joe Lhota said.

PIX11 has obtained exclusive images of the Dahlia bus’ speedometer, which shows it stuck at 60 mph. Investigators said they are cataloging it as evidence.