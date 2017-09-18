Video: Emmys In Memoriam 2017

The 2017 Emmy Awards, held Sunday night, featured tributes to dozens of Hollywood’s finest who died in the past year.

During the traditional “In Memoriam” segment, beloved performers we lost who received a tribute included Florence Henderson, Mary Tyler Moore, Carrie Fisher and her mom Debbie Reynolds, Adam West, Don Rickles, Alan Thicke, Glen Campbell, Martin Landau, Zsa Zsa Gabor, Robert Vaughn, Jerry Lewis and many others.

The performance featured Viola Davis introducing Christopher Jackson, a star of “Hamilton.”

The full video is above.

On the Antenna TV Facebook page, tell us what you think. Was anybody left out you wish had been honored?