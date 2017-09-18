Victims in deadly Queens bus crash identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLUSHING, Queens — Three men who died Monday when a city bus and a charter bus collided in Queens have been identified.

Gregory Liljefors, 55, of Queens, was a passenger on the MTA bus; Henry Wdowiak, 68, of Queens, was walking on the sidewalk; and Raymond Mong, 49, of Queens, was behind the wheel of the charter bus, police said.

Police said in all, 14 passengers and the driver of the MTA bus were transported to the hospital for their injuries. Two others were taken to the hospital by private means and were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

PIX11 has learned that Ming was fired from the MTA in 2015 before he went on to work for the Dahlia bus company, which has a history of speeding violations and at least two fatal crashes in its background.

The men were killed when a tragic chain of events unfolded shortly after 6 a.m. at Main Street and Northern Boulevard in Flushing.

Ming's charter bus was traveling east on Northern Boulevard, and the MTA bus was headed north on Main Street when the city bus attempted to turn right onto Northern, officials said.

That’s when the buses collided, sending one into a building that then briefly caught fire.

Authorities have not said what caused the deadly crash, but speed may have been a factor.

"These buses spun around. That requires an enormous amount of speed,” MTA chairman Joe Lhota said.

Surveillance video captured the moment the buses collided.

PIX11 has obtained exclusive images of the Dahlia bus’ speedometer, which shows it stuck at 60 mph. Investigators said they are cataloging it as evidence.

NYPD and federal investigators are looking into the crash.