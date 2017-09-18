‘Very serious’ collision involving 2 buses in Flushing; 7 critically injured

FLUSHING, Queens — At least 16 people injured, including seven in critical condition, after a "very serious" collision involving two buses, which sent one into a building that later caught fire in Flushing Monday morning.
A city bus and coach bus collided at Main Street and Northern Boulevard, causing one of the buses to crash into a building, according to police. The crash occurred around 6:18 a.m., FDNY said.
There are at least "16 reported injuries at this time," FDNY tweeted around 7:15 a.m.
At least seven people are in critical condition, FDNY later said.
The crash is considered "very serious," and is causing "heavy traffic delays," police tweeted.
There is a "heavy presence of emergency personnel" in the area, NYC's Office of Emergency Management tweeted.
The following buses are facing delays because of the incident, according to the MTA: Q13, Q16, Q19, Q20A, Q20B, Q25, Q25Ltd, Q28, Q34, Q44-SBS, Q65, Q65Ltd, Q66 and QM3.
It was not immediately known which MTA bus was involved. The coach bus was operated by Dahlia. PIX11 has reached out for comment from both.
This is a developing story. Refresh this story for updates.