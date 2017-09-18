Unauthorized person on tracks causes delays on several subway lines

NEW YORK — An unauthorized person on the tracks at West 8 St-New York Aquarium has caused delays on multiple subway lines at the beginning of Monday morning rush-hour, according to the MTA.

NYPD and FDNY are on-scene to remove the person, NYCT Subway tweeted around 5:15 a.m., then again about 30 minutes later.

Power is off as officials work to get the person off the tracks.

Due to the ongoing situation, the following service changes are in effect: