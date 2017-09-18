U.N.’s 2017 General Assembly: What you need to know

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — World leaders are in New York City this week for the 72nd United Nations General Assembly.

This year’s theme, "Focusing on People: Striving for Peace and a Decent Life for All on a Sustainable Planet,” is especially timely with the escalating tension in North Korea.

Last week the United Nations unanimously approved new sanctions on the county. But days later, North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan that flew over 2,000 miles.

According to the White House, President Trump will participate in around 20 meetings and other events with foreign leaders. One of his primary objectives is to push for reform in the U.N., a position he maintained on Monday.

Trump has been critical of the U.N. before. He will address the 72nd Session on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. EST.

Another issue to pay attention to is the crisis in Myanmar, where ethnic violence has forced almost half a million people to seek refuge in Bangladesh. President Trump’s criticism of the Iran nuclear deal will also be in the spotlight, as well as his decision to pull out of the Paris Climate agreement.