Puerto Rico declares state of emergency as Hurricane Maria approaches

Puerto Rico’s governor declared a state of emergency for the state on Monday as Maria approached the island.

Hurricane Maria, now a Category 4 storm, could read Puerto Rico by Wednesday. This is the first time in 85 years that Puerto Rico is expected to suffer a direct landfall from a Category 4 hurricane.

Puerto Rico is still reeling from damage caused by Hurricane Irma. More than 600,000 people were left without power and nearly 50,000 were without water.

The U.S. National Weather Service said Puerto Rico had not seen a hurricane of Irma’s magnitude since Hurricane San Felipe in 1928, which killed a total of 2,748 people in Guadeloupe, Puerto Rico and Florida.

A hurricane warning is in effect for Puerto Rico.

The National Hurricane Center called Maria “extremely dangerous.” It may cause severe damage to homes, uproot trees and down power poles. Severe storms like Maria can cause massive power outages.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.