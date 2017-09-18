Officials urge New Yorkers to prepare for Jose

NEW YORK — New Yorkers are urged to prepare for Hurricane Jose, New York City Office of Emergency Management officials said Monday.
The National Weather Service has issued a Coastal Flood Warning for Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning high tide cycles. There would be coastal flooding, strong rip currents, strong winds and rain.
There’s a coastal flood advisory along the shores of Brooklyn and southern Queens from 6 a.m. through 12 p.m. Tuesday. One is also in effect for Staten Island from 6 p.m. Tuesday through 12 p.m. Wednesday.
“We are closely monitoring Hurricane Jose and the potential impacts it may have to New York City,” said NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Joseph Esposito. “If you live in vulnerable coastal neighborhoods, take steps to protect your property.”
Here’s how to prepare for Jose:
- Charge cell phones
- Check in on neighbors, relatives and friends
- Prepare a go bag
- Keep sandbags, plywood, plastic sheeting, and lumber, on hand to help protect your home
- Make a list of property
- Move valuable items to higher floors
- Have a flashlight, batteries, cash and first aid supplies on hand
- Turn your refrigerator and freezer to a colder setting. If you lose power, items that need refrigeration will stay cooler for longer.