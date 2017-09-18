NYPD cop faces charges for allegedly assaulting Brooklyn man over spilled drink

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — An NYPD officer was charged with assault and intimidating a witness Monday after he allegedly attacked a man on a Coney Island street following an argument over a spilled drink, prosecutors said.

Police Officer O’Keefe Thompson, 30, was on duty and in uniform when he argued with and then allegedly assaulted Raymond Crespo, 23, just after midnight on July 8.

A friend had knocked a cup from Crespo’s hand and the 23-year-old ignored a request from Thompson to pick it up, according to Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez’s office. Thompson allegedly threw Crespo against a bodega doorway, knocking him to the ground, and dragged him along the sidewalk.

“Such conduct is not only unacceptable, it undermines public trust in our justice system and will not be tolerated in Brooklyn,” Gonzalez said.

Surveillance video captured the incident.

Crespo went home after the attack and fell asleep. He woke up with a swollen face and a headache. Crespo called 911 and filed a complaint against the officer.

Thompson later allegedly went looking for Crespo after his shift ended. He raised his shirt and showed Crespo a gun in his waistband.

“Why are you s***ting on my name? Do you know what I’m going to do to you,” he allegedly asked.

A crowd of bystanders pushed him away from Crespo. This incident was also captured on surveillance video.

Thompson was released on his own recognizance following his arraignment. He is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 29. Thompson faces up to one and one-third to four years in prison if he is convicted.