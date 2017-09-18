Maria upgraded to Category 5 hurricane

Hurricane Maria has been upgraded to a Category 5 storm.

Storms this strong can cause catastrophic damage.

Puerto Rico’s governor declared a state of emergency for the state on Monday as Maria approached the island. The National Hurricane Center called Maria “extremely dangerous.” It may cause severe damage to homes, uproot trees and down power poles. Severe storms like Maria can cause massive power outages.

The eye and the intense inner core is expected to pass near Dominica during the next few hours. Maria is on a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on toward Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Hurricane warnings were posted for Guadeloupe, Dominica, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat and Martinique.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.