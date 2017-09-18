Man gropes 12-year-old girl in Park Slope park

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn — A man groped a 12-year-old girl in a Park Slope park, police said Monday.

He approached the girl Thursday night inside Washington Park and grabbed her buttocks around 7:45 p.m., an NYPD spokesperson said. The man fled in an unknown direction afterward.

Police have asked for help identifying him. The man is about 30-years-old.

No identifying information is available for the victim.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).