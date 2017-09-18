Hurricane Maria intensifies into Category 4 storm

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Hurricane Maria intensified into a Category 4 storm Monday as it beared down on the Caribbean.

The National Hurricane Center called the Maria “extremely dangerous.”

Category 4 storms can cause severe damage to homes. They can snap and uproot trees and down power poles. Severe storms like Maria can cause massive power outages.

The eye and the intense inner core is expected to pass near Dominica during the next few hours. Maria is on a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on toward Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Hurricane warnings were posted for Guadeloupe, Dominica, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat and Martinique.