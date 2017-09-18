Get the latest in ‘digital life savers’

Today we use personal technology products to listen to our music, communicate and cook our meals. However, David Gregg – BehindTheBuy.com’s Senior Editor joins us this morning to share the latest in “digital life savers” that claim to help us with our health, wealth and personal safety too. Refresh for video.

PRODUCT OVERVIEW :

Rowenta’s Silent Comfort Heaters address a MAJOR safety issue to keep you and your family warm AND safe during the cold winter months!

PRODUCT #2 : Rowenta Silent Comfort Heaters

Rowenta’s Silent Comfort Heaters are compact space heaters designed with the optimal combination of powerful heat and silent operation. Ideal for whole room use, from bedrooms and living rooms to offices, these heaters provide advanced safety features including: 4-way auto-off, safety alert, stand-by light, cool touch and handle. You can save a few hundred dollars on energy bills this winter by using the Rowenta Silent Comfort Heaters to only heat the room you’re in and lower the thermostat in the rest of the house.

PRICE: $60 (Silent Comfort Compact Heater); $125 (Silent Comfort Eco Energy Heater) www.rowentaUSA.com

PRODUCT OVERVIEW :

Hum by Verizon lets parents can breath a sigh of relief the next time their kids get behind the wheel of their car.

PRODUCT # 3: Hum-+ and Hum-x by Verizon

LINK TO BROADCAST Broll for Use During Segment:

https://vimeo.com/a1broadcast/review/208216693/751bc50ed1

The Hum by Verizon provides drivers with a simple, accessible solution for obtaining diagnostic information about their vehicles by compiling near real-time information and guidance to help prevent breakdown and protect drivers with live help and emergency services. Key features include roadside assistance, stolen vehicle and emergency assistance, mechanic’s hotline, maintenance reminders and vehicle diagnostics.

Parents can utilize safety features such as speeding and boundary alerts for their driving-age children as well as keep younger kids entertained with Wi-Fi capabilities (for up to 10 devices). The free app allows Hum drivers to receive valuable information on trip time, distance, idle time and a safety scorecard. The Hum consists of three main components: an OBD reader, Bluetooth speaker and application. The OBD reader plugs into a vehicle’s OBD-II port, connects to the wireless network and enables the Hum service. www.hum.com PRICE : Hum ($10 monthly subscription, $20 one-time activation fee, one-time equipment fee: $29.99

– Hum X ($15 monthly subscription, one-time activation fee $20, one-time equipment fee $99.99)

PRODUCT OVERVIEW :

Beautyrest’s Sleeptracker monitor is the mattress industry’s first standalone sleep monitoring device, making ANY bed a smart bed by analyzing your sleep habits and providing data and suggestions to increase your quality and duration of shuteye!

PRODUCT #4 : Beautyrest Sleeptracker Monitor

https://www.dropbox.com/s/ifpnd5pfme6zjtl/BeautyrestSleeptrackerMonitor.mov?dl=0

The Beautyrest Sleeptracker monitor is the mattress industry’s first standalone sleep monitoring device, making your bed a smart bed by analyzing your sleep. The Beautyrest Sleeptracker monitor offers detailed and accurate sleep analysis and provides customized sleep insights to enable individuals to optimize their quality and length of sleep. The Beautyrest Sleeptracker monitor plugs directly into a wall outlet and is completely non-invasive. Sleep data tracking includes minute-by-minute snapshots of each sleep cycle: REM, light sleep and deep sleep.

PRICE: $199 www.beautyrest.com/Sleeptracker

PRODUCT OVERVIEW : The AliveCor Kardia Mobile is LITERALLY a LIFE SAVER for anyone that has or suspects they have heart issues.

PRODUCT #5 : AliveCor Kardia Mobile

https://alivecor.app.box.com/s/c8qjupxw9tdjdguyxwafy518j3mxd9cw/folder/32102889858

Kardia Mobile is the most clinically validated mobile EKG solution on the market. It’s recommended by leading cardiologists and used by people worldwide for accurate EKG recordings. The mobile device pairs with an app-based service to provide instant analysis for detecting atrial fibrillation (AF) and normal sinus rhythm in an ECG.

The FDA-cleared product, Kardia Mobile, is the most clinically validated mobile EKG solution on the market. It is recommended by leading cardiologists and used by people worldwide for accurate EKG recordings. The mobile device pairs with an app-based service to provide instant analysis for potentially detecting atrial fibrillation and normal sinus rhythm in an EKG. Heart disease is the #1 cause of death in the United States, claiming more lives than all forms of cancer combined. Atrial fibrillation is a leading cause of stroke, and is the most common heart rhythm disturbance. It affects over 140M people worldwide, and over 35 million of those people unknowingly suffer from Atrial Fibrillation. https://store.alivecor.com/

PRICE: $99 (Free App Download to record your heart rhythm and detect normal or atrial fibrillation, and email the last single EKG recording to yourself or your doctor.)

Premium Version: $9.99 per month or $99.00 per year – Includes unlimited history and storage of your EKG recordings, monthly EKG summary report to share with your doctor, and blood pressure, activity and weight tracking.