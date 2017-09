SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — The death of a 7-month-old boy has been deemed a homicide, police said Monday.

Dameen Mohammed died early on Jan. 7, after a 25-year-old woman brought the unconscious and unresponsive infant to an emergency room in Brooklyn, police said.

Police were called to the hospital about possible child neglect, NYPD said.

The city’s medical examiner has ruled the baby’s death a homicide, but did not reveal a cause of death.

No arrests have been made, police said.