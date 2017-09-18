City amps up security for Trump’s arrival at his first UN General Assembly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump is in New York City this week to attend his first United Nations General Assembly as Commander in Chief.

“This will be a great week. We look forward to it,” President Trump said shortly after his arrival Monday morning.

As a candidate, Trump frequently criticized the United Nations. Now, as President, Trump said in remarks that change at the U. N. is overdue.

“In recent years the United Nations has not reached its full potential because of bureaucracy and mismanagement,” Trump said.

The presence of leaders from 160 countries presents a security challenge for the NYPD and Secret Service.

“The general debate period of the general assembly is without a doubt one of the most complex security operations in the world,” explained David Bongi, the U.N. Chief of Security.

NYPD Deputy Commissioner John Miller said “we don’t have any specific credible threat to the un general assembly of this event in particular. What we do have is a lot of world leaders coming into a very small area of midtown Manhattan.”

First Avenue will be closed between East 41st Street and East 47th Street for most of the week.