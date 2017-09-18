Car struck by LIRR train

LONG ISLAND — An LIRR train struck a car on the tracks Friday afternoon, spurring service changes on the Ronkonkoma branch, transit officials said.

The crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. on the Ronkonkoma line west of West Park. It’s unclear if there were any injuries.

Trains running on that branch will terminate at Farmingdale, LIRR said in an update at 1:12 p.m. Buses are being secured for service east of Farmingdale.

Customers are encouraged to use alternate branches, including the Babylon, Montauk and Port Jefferson lines.