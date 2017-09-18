Amber Alert: Baby, toddler abducted in Nassau County may be in ‘imminent danger’

NEW YORK — A baby and toddler have been abducted by their mother in Nassau County, and may be in “imminent danger,” prompting the activation of an Amber Alert.

“The children were taken under circumstances that lead the police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious physical harm/and or death,” the Amber Alert states.

Promise Lee, about 2 months old, and Love Lee, about 2 years old, were abducted near 17th Street in Jericho around 6:45 a.m. Monday, the Amber Alert states.

The suspected abductor is Sun Shin, an Asian woman, about 31 years old with brown hair and brown eyes, standing about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing about 115 pounds.

Shin is the children’s mother, police said. She was last seen traveling on 17th Street.

The vehicle sought is a white four-door sedan 2015 Honda Accord with NY license plate No. HCR1560.

Promise Lee is an Asian male, about 2 months old. He is approximately 18 inches tall and weighs about 15 pounds.

Love Lee is an Asian female, about 2 years old with straight, black hair and brown eyes, standing about 2 feet tall and weighing about 30 pounds.

Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the Nassau County Police Department at 866-N Y S-AMBER or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.