15th annual Iron Skillet Cook Off benefits low-income, high-risk communities

NEW YORK — Monday night, firefighters from the five boroughs will team up with a celebrity chef to battle it out at the 15th Annual Iron Skillet Cook Off.

All proceeds support World Cares Center programs building capacity in low-income, high-risk communities to prepare for and respond to disaster as ready responders. The organization was founded in the aftermath of the September 11th terror attacks by New Yorkers who volunteered alongside rescue workers, helping the city to recover.

Today, World Cares Center Founder, Lisa Orloff, Chef Vincent Caprio from FLIK Hospitality/Compass Group and Firefighter Walter Lewis from Engine 35 showed PIX’11’s Lisa Mateo their recipe for Jamaican braised short ribs. The competition will take place at The Federal Hall National Memorial at 26 Wall Street at 7 pm. Tickets are still available here: www.worldcares.org.