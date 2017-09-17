Two shot in East Flatbush, rushed to hospital

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Two people were shot in Brooklyn Sunday night, officials said.

They were shot while on Linden Boulevard near East 54th Street, an FDNY spokesperson said. Both victims were transported to Kings County Hospital after the shooting.

Officials first received a call about the shooting around 9:45 p.m.

Neither of the victims is likely to die.

No identifying information is available and it was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.