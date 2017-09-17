Tropical storm watch issued for parts of NY, NJ

The National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm watch for portions of New York and New Jersey Sunday evening.

Dangerous surf and rip currents are expected along the East Coast.

Hurricane Jose currently has maximum sustained winds of 90 mph.

The watch is in effect from Fenwick Island, Delaware to Sandy Hook, New Jersey, including Delaware Bay South, and from East Rockaway Inlet, New York, to Plymouth, Massachusetts, including Long Island Sound, Block Island, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

Jose is forecast to remain a hurricane through Tuesday.

It could bring rain accumulations of 3 to 5 inches over eastern Long Island, southern Rhode Island and southeast Massachusetts, including Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket through Wednesday. Jose is also expected to produce total rain accumulations of 1 to 3 inches along the Mid Atlantic coast, and from southeast New York to coastal Maine.

It could cause some flash flooding.