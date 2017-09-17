Taco Bell plans to open 50 NYC locations in next 5 years

New Yorkers will soon have access to gorditas, CrunchWraps, chalupas tacos and more.

Taco Bell plans to open at least 50 New York City locations by 2022, Eater reported. Five of those locations will open by next year.

Manhattan will be home to two new locations: one in Greenwich Village near NYU (647 Broadway) and another in the Times Square area. Two locations will also open in Brooklyn: Prospect Park South (1034 Flatbush Avenue) and Bedford-Stuyvesant (491 Nostrand Avenue).

The menus will be the same as other Taco Bell locations. The new Manhattan and Brooklyn locations will serve alcohol.

There are currently a handful of Taco Bell locations in the five boroughs. A typical Taco Bell receives 55 to 70 percent of its revenue from drive-throughs, which doesn’t translate well to a city driven by foot traffic and public transportation.

But Taco Bell plans to expand in several urban areas. Eater reported. The chain wants to open at least 300 urban locations in the next five years.