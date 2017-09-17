Street closures for 2017 UN General Assembly

MANHATTAN – World leaders will gather for the United Nations General Assembly, prompting street closures and a nightmare commute throughout Manhattan.

The NYPD announced the following streets will be subject to closure starting Sunday night through Friday:

Beginning at approximately 10 p.m. Sunday, the following streets in the vicinity of the United Nations will be closed to vehicular traffic:

• 1st Avenue from 42nd Street to 48th Street. The tunnel underpass from 41st Street to 48 Street will remain open. Trucks and other large vehicles will not be able to access until the end of each day’s session.

• 44th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

• 45th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

• 46th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

The FDR DRIVE will be subject to intermittent closures:

• Southbound at 63rd Street

• Northbound at South Ferry

The following will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at approximately 5 a.m. Monday to Friday:

• 42nd Street from the FDR Drive to 2nd Avenue

• 42nd Street Exit and Entrance Ramps of the FDR Drive

These areas will reopen each evening after the day’s session.

The following streets will have managed access and no vehicle parking permitted:

• Battery Place from Little West Street to Second Place.

• 1st Place from Battery Place to Little West Street

• Little West Street from Battery Place to 2nd Place

• 50th Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

• 51st Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

• 54th Street from 6th Avenue to 7th Avenue

• 55th Street from Madison Avenue to 5th Avenue

• 55th Street from 5th Avenue to 6th Avenue

• 56th Street from 5th Avenue to 6th Avenue

• 58th Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

