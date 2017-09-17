× Power outage at train station causes delays on several trains: MTA

NEW YORK – A Con Edison power failure at the Jay St- MetroTech station caused delays on several lines Sunday afternoon.

The A, C, G, and F trains are running with delays in both directions.

Power has since been restored.

The Fire Department was on scene monitoring a transformer “explosion”. No fires have been reported.

Several trains are rerouted and terminate at certain stops:

There is no G train service between Court Sq and Church Ave in both directions

There is no F train service between 4 Av-9 St and 2nd Ave in both directions

Expect delays on A,C, F, and G train service

Due to a Con Ed power failure at Jay St, A, C, F and G train service changes and delays. See https://t.co/vhZQ2kZ2vb — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) September 17, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.