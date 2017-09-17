NEVER MISS A STORY: GET THE PIX11 NEWS APP FOR IMPORTANT UPDATES
Power outage at train station causes delays on several trains: MTA

Posted 1:33 PM, September 17, 2017, by , Updated at 02:32PM, September 17, 2017

NEW YORK – A Con Edison power failure at the Jay St- MetroTech station caused delays on several lines Sunday afternoon.

The A, C, G, and F trains are running with delays in both directions.

Power has since been restored.

The Fire Department was on scene monitoring a transformer “explosion”. No fires have been reported.

Several trains are rerouted and terminate at certain stops:

  • There is no G train service between Court Sq and Church Ave in both directions
  • There is no F train service between 4 Av-9 St and 2nd Ave in both directions
  • Expect delays on A,C, F, and G train service

 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.