Power outage at train station causes delays on several trains: MTA
NEW YORK – A Con Edison power failure at the Jay St- MetroTech station caused delays on several lines Sunday afternoon.
The A, C, G, and F trains are running with delays in both directions.
Power has since been restored.
The Fire Department was on scene monitoring a transformer “explosion”. No fires have been reported.
Several trains are rerouted and terminate at certain stops:
- There is no G train service between Court Sq and Church Ave in both directions
- There is no F train service between 4 Av-9 St and 2nd Ave in both directions
- Expect delays on A,C, F, and G train service
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.