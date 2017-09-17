Police search for woman who assaulted 80-year-old on bus in Manhattan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN – Police are asking for help in identifying an individual connected to an assault in Manhattan earlier this month.

On Sept. 3, an 80-year-old man and a woman got into an argument aboard an MTA bus around East 34 Street and 1st Avenue, said police.

During the argument, the man began walking toward the back of the bus to change his seat when the woman pushed him into a pole, causing the victim to cut his leg on the edge of one of the bus seats, police said.

The individual also made anti-white comments toward the victim before leaving the bus, police said.

The victim was treated for his injury.

The individual is described as a black female, 40-50 years old, with a dark complexion and short, black hair, 5’5, 220-250 lbs., and was last seen wearing a red jacket, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).