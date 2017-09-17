NEVER MISS A STORY: GET THE PIX11 NEWS APP FOR IMPORTANT UPDATES
Police search for woman who assaulted 80-year-old on bus in Manhattan

Posted 8:41 AM, September 17, 2017

MANHATTAN – Police are asking for help in identifying an individual connected to an assault in Manhattan earlier this month.

On Sept. 3, an 80-year-old man and a woman got into an argument aboard an MTA bus around East 34 Street and 1st Avenue, said police.

Police are searching for the woman who assaulted an 80-year-old on the bus Sept. 3. (DCPI)

During the argument, the man began walking toward the back of the bus to change his seat when the woman pushed him into a pole, causing the victim to cut his leg on the edge of one of the bus seats, police said.

The individual also made anti-white comments toward the victim before leaving the bus, police said.

The victim was treated for his injury.

The individual is described as a black female, 40-50 years old, with a dark complexion and short, black hair, 5’5, 220-250 lbs., and was last seen wearing a red jacket, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

