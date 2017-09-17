Police search for individuals involved in attempted bicycle robbery

BRONX – Police are asking for help in identifying two people connected to an attempted robbery in the Bronx.

Two teenagers entered the Westchester Bicycle Pro shop Friday, Sept. 8 and approached the 60-year-old male employee and asked about a bicycle.

The employee went to the storage area to see if the bike was in storage.

When he came back, one of the individuals displayed a firearm and demanded the bike.

The two teens fled the shop empty-handed for unknown reasons.

The first individual is described as a black male, 14-16 years old with a dark complexion, slim build, 6’2, and was last seen wearing a dark colored hoodie.

The second individual is described as a Hispanic male, 14-16 years old with a light complexion and was last seen wearing a white hoodie, tan pants, and dark colored shoes.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).