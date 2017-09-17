Police arrest man in connection to E train assault in Manhattan

MANHATTAN — Police have arrested the man connected to the assault on the E train in Manhattan.

Abel Adames, 38, was charged with assault after he allegedly punched and spit on a woman at the 7th Avenue E train station Tuesday evening.

Adames got into an argument with the woman after she asked for moment to readjust herself after he sat down, police said.

Before arriving at 7th Avenue, Adames allegedly spit on the back of her head, said police.

He also allegedly punched her shoulder, spit on her face, after getting off the train when she tried stopping him.