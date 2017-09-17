News Closeup: Climate change; Assemblyman Farrell on 42 years in Albany

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Extreme weather patterns are on the rise across the globe.

The United States alone has been battered by four monster storms in less than a decade. Katrina, Sandy, Harvey and Irma will go down in history as the most devastating, deadliest and costliest storms this country has ever seen.

Many experts say the storms are not increasing in number, but in intensity.

Is that due to climate change? Marvin Scott talks to an expert about how climate change is affecting global weather patterns.

Plus, New York State Assemblyman Herman "Denny" Farrell has just retired after 42 years with the legislature.

In times rocked by scandal and corruption, Farrell has remained completely unscathed by either. In his exemplary career as a politician, Farrell gained a reputation for reaching across the aisle and galvanizing his colleagues.

As he leaves office, he is remembered by colleagues of both parties for his trustworthiness and for his decency in his treatment of rivals. Marvin Scott talks to Farrell about his career and life in Albany.

Produced by Roie Opperman