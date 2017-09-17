Four American women attacked with acid in Marseille train station

PARIS– The Marseille prosecutor’s office said a woman has been arrested after attacking four female US tourists with acid in Marseille’s main train station.

Two of the tourists were injured in the face in the attack in the city’s main Saint Charles train station and one of them has a possible eye injury, a spokesperson for the Marseille prosecutor’s office told The Associated Press.

She said all four of the tourists, who are in their 20s, have been hospitalized, two of them for shock. She said a 41-year-old female suspect has been arrested.

The spokeswoman for the Marseille prosecutor’s office says the suspect who attacked four American women with acid in the Marseille train station did not yell any out any terror-linked threats. There were no immediate indications that the attack was terror-related but adds that officials can’t be 100 percent sure about ruling out terror links at such an early stage of the investigation, according to the prosecutor’s office.

There was no immediate information on where the US tourists were from.

Marseille is a port city in southern France that is closer to Barcelona than Paris.

In previous incidents in Marseille, a driver deliberately rammed into two bus stops last month, killing a woman, but officials said it wasn’t terror-related.

In April, French police say they thwarted an imminent “terror attack” and arrested two suspected radicals in Marseille just days before the first round of France’s presidential election. Paris prosecutor Francois Molins told reporters the two suspects “were getting ready to carry out an imminent, violent action” on French territory.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.