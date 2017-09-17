Father shoots, kills man trying to break into sleeping children’s room

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATAC, Wash. – A father shot and killed a burglary suspect trying to break into the room where the Washington state homeowner's young sons were sleeping Thursday, authorities said.

"Two people tried to break into the the house," Mona Shade, the mother of the unidentified homeowner, told KCPQ. "First, (her son) said they knocked on the door, and then he didn't hear anything until someone was coming through the back window."

She said her grandchildren, ages 3 and 4, were napping in the room they tried to break into, removing a fan from the window to get inside.

Her son grabbed his gun and fired multiple shots, hitting one of the suspects who officers found lying in the backyard underneath the window, according to the Kings County Sheriff's Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second suspect fled and is still at large.

The sheriff's office has not released the name of the shooter or person who was killed. The search for the second teenage burglary suspect continues.

"I ache for the person," says Shade, "but then my heart goes out for my son because this is something he has to live with for the rest of his life. But, I'm glad he was able to protect him and my grandkids."

Shade said her son bought the gun after someone tried to break into his home several years ago.

"It's not unusual to have burglaries in the daytime," says King County Sheriff's Sgt. Cindi West, "because that's when most people work."

West said the evidence from crime scene investigators and statements from the 35-year-old homeowner will go to the King County Prosecutor's Office.

"They'll ultimately decide if this man was in the right when he fired the shots."