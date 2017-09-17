× 9-year-old boy killed after goal post collapses on him in Manhattan

MANHATTAN – A 9-year-old boy is dead after a goal post a goal post collapsed on him in Manhattan.

Tommaso Cerase, 9, was playing soccer with his church group inside Park West High School Sunday morning, police said.

Cerase was allegedly hanging from the goal post when it collapsed on him, said police.

Police later arrived and discovered Cerase with severe head trauma, unconscious, and unresponsive.

EMS transported him to Roosevelt Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Cerase’s family has been notified, and investigation is ongoing.