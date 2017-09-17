5 things to do in the last 5 days of summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer is officially almost over. There’s only five days left before fall begins on September 22nd. Here’s five things you should do before the season is just a faraway memory.

You can take in a movie under the stars. OfficeOps in Brooklyn and YOTEL in Manhattan are still playing rooftop movies. Check out the Rooftop Cinema Club to catch flicks like “Gladiator” and “The Goonies” from atop the city.

It’s also not too late for an outdoor summer concert. The Meadows Music And Arts Festivalis this weekend. You can hear big acts like Weezer, the Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Nas at Citi field in Queens.

Summer ending is definitely a bummer. So these incredible drinks will make it all a little easier to swallow. You may need two hands for this giant copper mug. The Dream Hotel in Midtown has a 10-pound Moscow Mule.There’s also the Siren, a massive mermaid margarita, at Watermark Bar in the South Street Seaport. It’s 80-dollars, but this crazy sea creature holds ten drinks. So grab some friends and lots of straws.

If you need to get away from it all, head to Queens and go Glamping. It’s camping without the roughing it. Fort Tilden Terra Glampingoffers a luxury outdoor adventure. And the safari style tents may be bigger than your apartment’s bedroom. So you’ll be at a very comfortable distance from any lions, tigers and bears (oh my!) in the borough. Hurry the pop-up is only open through September 19th.

Bad news if you want to cool down as summertime simmers away. Public pools and beaches are now closed for the season. But you can still take a dip in some super swank rooftop pools. The pools at 1 Hotel and The William Vale Hotel in Brooklyn, and Beach at Dream Downtown in Chelsea are open and ready for you to make a splash.

That’s what we call sending off the summer on a serious high note.