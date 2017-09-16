Police search for man who punched, spit on woman on E train

MANHATTAN – The NYPD is asking for help in identifying a man connected to an assault on the E train in Manhattan.

A man sat next to a 34-year-old female on a northbound E train en route to the 7th Avenue Station Tuesday evening when he allegedly got into an argument with the woman after she asked for moment to readjust herself after he sat down, police said.

Before arriving at 7th Avenue, the man allegedly spit on the back of her head, said police.

Upon arrival at the train station, both the victim and the man got off the train where the victim tried stopping the man by grabbing his backpack, according to police reports.

The man, then, allegedly punched her shoulder, spit on her face, and fled into the northbound E train, police said.

The victim suffered pain, but refused medical attention.

The man is identified as white-Hispanic, about 30 years old, 5’9 and about 150 lbs.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).