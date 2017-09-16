Oldest person in the world dies in Jamaica at age 117

JAMAICA – Jamaican supercentenarian Violet Mosse-Brown has died at the age of 117, Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness tweeted Friday evening.

Our oldest person in the world Mrs. Violet Mosse-Brown has died. She was 117 years old. Rest In Peace Mrs Mosse-Brown#worldsoldestperson pic.twitter.com/p9fYNDV9vM — Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) September 16, 2017

At the time of her death, Mosse-Brown was world’s the oldest verified living person.

Mosse-Brown became the oldest living person on April 15, 2017, with the death of Emma Morano.

With Mosse-Brown’s death, Nabi Tajima, of Japan, is now the world’s oldest verified living person. Tajima is 117.

Jeanne Calment, of France, has the longest confirmed human lifespan in history. She died on Aug. 4, 1997, at the age of 122 years and 164 days.