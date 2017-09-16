Monmouth County child pornography operation leads to 14 arrests

MONMOUTH COUNTY, N.J – A countywide child pornography sweep led to the arrest of 14 people in Monmouth County, New Jersey, including a college professor.

“Operation School’s Out” was designed to reduce online threats to children in Monmouth County during their summer vacation.

The operation, which took place between July 20 and Aug. 31, also focused on decreasing the market for child pornography by focusing on people who actively seek out and traffic child pornographic materials.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Computer Crimes Unit and the Monmouth County Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force carried out the operation.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni discussed the operation and the importance of protecting children from harm and exploitation.

“It is incumbent on everyone, particularly those of us in law enforcement, to protect children from harm and exploitation. Operation School’s Out caught individuals who shamelessly viewed and shared depraved images of children being sexually abused,” said Gramiccioni.

Those arrested were individuals involved in viewing and sharing child pornography, said the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

Among those arrested include 62-year-old Paul King, a professor at the New Jersey Institute of Technology. King allegedly used a file-sharing program that made child pornography images and videos available to others online. He was charged with one count of second degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child and one count of third degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child (possession of child pornography).

The following individuals were also arrested as a result of Operation School’s Out:

John G. Fenton, 55, a commercial oil delivery driver, who allegedly uploaded child pornography images to Chatstep. He is charged with one count of second degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child and one count of third degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Henry Gavilanez, 27, an unemployed insurance salesman, who allegedly used a file-sharing software to make child pornography images and videos available to others online. Gavilanez is charged with one count of second degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child and one count of third degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Emir Gomez, 18, of Route 35 in Eatontown, a landscaper, was arrested for allegedly maintaining images and videos of child pornography in his Dropbox cloud storage account to which he provided others with access. Gomez is charged with one count of second degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child and one count of third degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Douglas Masto, 70, a business manager, was arrested for allegedly using file-sharing software to make child pornography images and videos available to others online. Masto was charged with one count of second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child and one count of third degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Terrance McCuen, 53, a construction site superintendent, was for allegedly using software to make child pornography images and videos available to others online. McCuen was charged with one count of second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child. McCuen was also charged with disorderly persons Possession of Less than 50 Grams of Marijuana.

Alan Raczek, 27, a grocery store cashier, was arrested for allegedly possessing numerous items of child pornography. Raczek was charged with one count of third degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Rodrigo Roldan, 65, a retiree who holds dual citizenship in the U.S. and Colombia, was arrested for allegedly using file-sharing software to make child pornography images and videos available to others online. Roldan was charged with one count of second degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child and one count of third degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Eric C. Scherzer, 38, an electronics technician, was arrested for allegedly using a file-sharing software to make child pornography images and videos available to others online. Scherzer was charged with one count of second degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child and one count of third degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Scherzer was also charged with disorderly persons Possession of Less than 50 Grams of Marijuana.

James Simmons, 69, a retired computer scientist and former federal government contractor, was arrested for allegedly using file-sharing software to make child pornography images and videos available to others online. Simmons was charged with one count of second degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child and one count of third degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Frederick Simzer, 30, a swimming pool maintenance worker, was arrested for allegedly maintaining images and videos of child pornography in the cloud storage account associated with his cellular phone service. Simzer also possessed numerous items of child pornography on a personal electronic device. Simzer was charged with one count of third degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Jude I. Taylor, 38, a landscaper, was arrested for allegedly using file-sharing software to download child pornography images and videos. Taylor was charged with one count of third degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Martin Velazquez-Rodriguez, 52, a factory worker, was arrested for allegedly using file-sharing software to download child pornography videos. Velazquez-Rodriguez was charged with one count of third degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Dale E. Williams, Jr., 46, a construction worker, was arrested for allegedly using file-sharing software to download child pornography images and videos. Williams was charged with one count of third degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child

All defendants were released on the conditions that they have no unsupervised contact with children under the age of 19 and not use the Internet. If convicted of the second degree Endangering charge, the defendant will face a maximum sentence of 10 years in New Jersey state prison and parole supervision for life.