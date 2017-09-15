NEVER MISS A STORY: GET THE PIX11 NEWS APP FOR IMPORTANT UPDATES
Wrapping up New York Fashion Week Spring 2018 with Lauren Ezersky

Stylista extraordinaire, Lauren Ezersky, shares a few thoughts on New York Fashion Week Spring 2018 collections with PIX11's Betty Nguyen.   There's plenty to talk about from the big names like Tom Ford and Calvin Klein to the up and coming designers,  All in all, color and shine is a big trend on the catwalk.