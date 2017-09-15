Video shows man wanted for attempted rape in Queens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLUSHING, Queens – Police looking for an individual connected to an attempted rape in Queens.

The man approached a 27-year-old female from behind in Barclay Avenue and Union Street in Flushing on Aug. 26, according to police reports.

The man, then, proceeded to wrap his arms around the victim and bring her to the ground. The individual began unbuttoning his pants, but the victim was able to flee.

The man is described as ranging in height between 5’3 to 5’6 and weighs between 130lbs to 160lbs. He was last seen wearing a red plaid collared button shirt, a light-colored baseball cap, dark-colored jeans, and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).