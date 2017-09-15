Police declare reported explosion in London station a terrorist incident

LONDON — London’s Metropolitan Police says a fire on the London subway has been declared a “terrorist incident.”

The force says counterterrorism officers are leading the investigation into the incident at Parsons Green station, where “a number” of people have been injured.

Passengers reported an explosion in a carriage of the train shortly after 8 a.m., during the morning rush hour. Several people appeared to have burn injuries.

Police say it’s “too early to confirm the cause of the fire, which will be subject to the investigation that is now underway by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.”

In a statement released on social media, the Mayor of London thanked emergency responders and the Transport for London staff who were on scene and urged Londoners to remain calm and vigilant.

The Met’s Counter Terrorism Command are investigating after the incident at #ParsonsGreen tube station is declared a terrorist incident — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) September 15, 2017

.@metpoliceuk have confirmed that the explosion on a train at Parsons Green Station is being treated as terrorism. https://t.co/dKZCcjEZjT pic.twitter.com/fFzOf6wNXu — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) September 15, 2017

Police confirmed the incident Friday morning. Few details were released as emergency services rushed to the scene. The station was closed.

The incident happened during rush hour when the Underground system is crowded. Passengers were advised to use alternate routes.

NYPD Commissioner O’Neill responded to the reports tweeting, “#NYPD closely monitoring incident on London subway moments ago. No direct threates to #NYC, but always remain vigilant/aware of surroundings.”

Explosion on Parsons Green district line train. Fireball flew down carriage and we just jumped out open door. pic.twitter.com/pGbfotbfsJ — Rigs (@RRigs) September 15, 2017

