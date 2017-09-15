Tropical Storm Jose shifts toward East Coast; likely to again become a hurricane

NEW YORK — Tropical Storm Jose is likely to reintensify to a hurricane on Friday, as its tricky path is forecast to move it toward the East Coast, where impacts of the storm will be felt this weekend and possibly into next week.

Jose is currently located east of the Bahamas and will continue to move gradually toward the west-northwest Friday morning. High pressure over the Atlantic will begin to push the storm, and increase its forward speed later in the day.

The system is then expected to reintensify to a hurricane later as it will encounter more favorable upper-air conditions. The storm will gradually make a turn toward the north over the weekend and then move up the East Coast.

The storm will affect the tri-state area this weekend with dangerous rip currents for our area beaches. Swimming is highly discouraged both days this weekend as this storm gets closer to the region.

By mid-week the storm may move close enough to the coast to bring gusty winds, some rain, and coastal flooding.

Long Island and New Jersey are now included in the western edge of the “error cone” as of Friday morning. This will be highly dependent on the track of the storm which is anything but certain at this time. Any change in the track will have a profound effect on the exactly how this storm will affect our area.

As of Friday morning, the so-called cone of uncertainty for Jose includes North Carolina’s Outer Banks, Maryland and Delaware.

People from the Carolinas to New England should continue to monitor the storm throughout the weekend and into next week.