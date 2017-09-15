“The Wire” star Gbenga Akinnagbe reunites with crew for HBO’s new series “The Deuce”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Don't call him a pimp--he's a 'purveyor of sex'. That's what accomplished actor Gbenga Akinnagbe has to say of his new role in HBO's highly-anticipated series "The Deuce." The show takes place in New York City, more specifically Times Square, during the 1970s. "The Deuce" also stars James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Akinnagbe can currently be seen on the big screen in "Detroit" and "Crown Heights." But this busy actor has a whole other career that has nothing to do with Hollywood. He is a serious designer and entrepreneur with a furniture design line and a lifestyle brand called "Liberated People." His furniture line Enitan Vintage was featured in "Architectural Digest."