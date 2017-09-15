Police search for two individuals connected to train assault, robbery

BRONX – The NYPD is asking for assistance in identifying the individuals connected with an assault and robbery in the train on Sunday.

Police responded to reports on Sept. 10, around 3:15 a.m. that two individuals punched and kicked a 28-year-old victim and took his wallet inside a northbound 4-train.

Both individuals ran off the train at the Burnside Avenue station.

The first individual is described as a black male in his 20s, 5’8″ to 5’9″, and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater, blue jeans and black sneakers.

The second individual described as a black male, in his 20s, 5’8″ to 5’9″, with long hair in a bun. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with yellow lettering on its chest, gray jeans and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).