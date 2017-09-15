See the car sought in connection to shooting of pregnant teen in Brooklyn

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Police are asking for information on the car connected to the shooting of a pregnant teen in Brooklyn.

On Sept. 10, Tatiana Sparks, 19, was shot in the head just before 1 p.m. Sparks, who is 7-months pregnant, was standing in front of her Brownsville home at the time.

The car in question was seen fleeing eastbound on Dean Street at a high-speed rate around the time of the shooting.

Police said Sparks was shot twice, which caused serious physical injury. A day after the incident, Sparks’ family said doctors have removed bullet fragments from her skull, and the baby, who has not been delivered, appears to be okay.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detective Squad at 718-495-5429.