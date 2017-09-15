NYC Education staffer arrested for sexually abusing 5-year-old student

BROOKLYN – A school staffer was arrested for sexually abusing a 5-year-old student in Brooklyn.

NYC Department of Education Paraprofessional Lameldin Abdelrahim, 62, was reported and arrested after a witness saw the boy’s head in Abdelrahim’s lap in an inappropriate manner, as reported by the Daily News.

Police said the abuse took place during school hours.

Abdelrahim was taken into custody around 5 p.m. Thursday and is charged with sex abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.