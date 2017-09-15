NY man sentenced to prison for 40 knifepoint robberies

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. — Authorities say a man has been sentenced to a decade in prison for committing 40 knife-point robberies at businesses around Long Island and Queens.

Acting U.S. Attorney Bridget M. Rohde and other law enforcement officials announced the sentencing Thursday of 24-year-old Hempstead resident Khalif House.

The robberies started in February 2015 and ended with his arrest in June 2016.

Prosecutors say House carried a butcher knife and wore a mask and gloves while stealing over $18,000 — money he used to buy heroin.

He chased one fleeing employee and dragged her back into the store to prevent her escape. He cut another worker who tried to disarm him.

He pleaded guilty in December to conspiracy to commit armed robberies.