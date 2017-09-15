LIRR to provide additional trains on Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur

NEW YORK — Additional Long Island Rail Road trains will be provided during two upcoming Jewish holidays, according to the MTA.

Ten extra afternoon eastbound trains from Penn Station will be available on Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, on Wednesday, Sept. 20, and Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, on Friday, Sept. 29.

Those 10 additional trains will include four extra trains on the Babylon Branch, three to Hicksville/Huntington on the Port Jefferson Branch, one to Great Neck on the Port Washington Branch, one on the Ronkonkoma Branch and one on the Far Rockaway Branch.

Babylon Branch

The 2:22 p.m. express train from Penn Station to Rockville Centre, then making all local stops to Babylon.

The 2:32 p.m. express train from Penn Station to Lynbrook, then making all local stops to Babylon.

The 3:00 p.m. train from Penn Station to Jamaica, Rockville Centre, then making all local stops to Babylon.

The 3:31 p.m. express train from Penn Station to Rockville Centre, then making all local stops to Babylon.

Far Rockaway Branch

The 3:48 p.m. express train from Penn Station to Locust Manor, then making all local stops to Far Rockaway.

Port Jefferson Branch

The 2:08 p.m. train from Penn Station to Jamaica, Mineola, then making all local stops to Huntington.

The 2:26 p.m. train from Penn Station to Forest Hills, Kew Gardens, Jamaica, New Hyde Park, then making all local stops to Huntington.

The 3:24 p.m. train from Penn Station to Jamaica, Mineola, Westbury and Hicksville.

Port Washington Branch

The 3:40 p.m. train from Penn Station to Woodside, Flushing Main Street, then making all local stops to Great Neck.

Ronkonkoma Branch

The 1:40 p.m. train from Penn Station stopping at Woodside, Jamaica, Mineola, Hicksville, then making all local stops, except Pinelawn, to Ronkonkoma.

Many Channels for Services Updates

Information about the additional service noted in this press release and all planned service changes is available through the LIRR’s real-time service information sources:

Email and text message service updates – Customers are urged to sign up to receive the alerts by visiting MyMTAAlerts.com. To avoid unwanted messages, a user can tailor the messages to the specific branch, and the specific times of day.

LIRR Train Time app – Customers who use the LIRR Train Time app will see up-to-the-minute status for each upcoming train at each station. As a caution, trains that start out their trips on time may experience delays en route.

MTA.info – The rail tab of the “Service Status” box at the left side of http://www.MTA.infois always the definitive source for the latest status for each branch, updated every minute. In addition, customers can visit http://www.mta.info/lirrto see special service notices in the upper center of the page.

The above communications channels can be accessed while at home or on the go. For customers who are located at stations, the LIRR will post the latest service updates on digital signs at station platforms and will make audio announcements over public address systems, and on-board announcements made by train crews.

@LIRR on Twitter – Twitter users can follow @LIRR to receive updates of a similar nature to the email and text alerts, shortened to fit Twitter’s format.

For those who prefer the telephone, information is available from the LIRR’s Customer Service Center by calling 511, the New York State Travel Information Line, and saying: “Long Island Rail Road” Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can use their preferred service provider for the free 711 relay to reach the LIRR at 511.